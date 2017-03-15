Third person charged for their involvement in murder of Sandy Le [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (left) Felipe Ulloa, arrested (right) Alejando Castillo, still wanted by police Local News Third person charged for their involvement in murder of Sandy Le A third person has been charged for their involvement in the murder of Truc Quan Ly "Sandy"Le, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Felipe Ulloa, 18, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

During the investigation, detectives identified Ulloa as a suspect in this case and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Earlier Wednesday morning, detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Ulloa without incident.

CMPD said Alejandro “Alex” Castillo is still wanted for Le’s murder. A federal warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution has been issued for the 18-year-old. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Castillo.

Le’s body was found in Cabarrus County on August 17, 2016. Initial reports to the police in early August 2016, listed Castillo, Le, and Ahmia Feaster as missing. The three had worked together at a Charlotte restaurant.

After Le’s body was discovered, investigators developed information that Castillo and Feaster fled to Mexico. Feaster turned herself in to authorities in Aguas Calientes, Mexico and was extradited to North Carolina.

She is facing several charges including accessory charges related to the murder. Feaster posted bond and was released in January 2017.

CMPD said Castillo is still believed to be in Mexico or perhaps in El Salvador.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Also, if anyone has additional information about this case, they’re asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Rooks is the lead detective assigned to the case.