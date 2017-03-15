Body found under bridge identified as missing 90-year-old

- A body discovered under a bridge in Gaston County has been identified as a 90-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month.

Police said they canceled the Silver Alert for Ray Ronald Jackson, 90, after his body was found under a bridge in the 500 block of Landers Chapel Road by a NC Department of Transportation structural inspection crew on Monday, March 13.

Jackson was last spotted by family at his home on March 5.

Deputies said Jackson’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charlotte for positive identification.

Brian Thad Carver, 42, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 15 after deputies said he was targeting elderly people in the area - assaulting and robbing them. No word if that case is connected to Jackson.

The investigation into Jackson’s death is still ongoing. Cause of death will not be released at this time.

Jackson's funeral will take place at First Wesleyan Church in High Point. Plans are currently being made by family.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the Gaston County Police at (704) 866-3320 or Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.