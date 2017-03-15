Crews work to restore power after car crashes into power lines Local News Crews work to restore power after car crashes into power lines As temperatures continue to plummet - a dangerous situation unfolded for thousands in Gaston County Wednesday night.

In the dark without power and no heat, many have now been forced to find somewhere else to stay for the night.

Talk about bad timing for a vehicle to crash into power lines, knocking out power for more than 2,000 people off Beaty Road in Gaston County.

This car just plowed through ROAD CLOSED barriers near power outages. Drove back, peeled off. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/2oDoUSxlhg — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) March 16, 2017

Power is not expected to be fully restored until 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Oh my word, alright then. That’s a long time and for the road to be closed because this is a busy road,” Kelly Hofman said, who lives right down the street from the crash.

As crews worked to fix the issue Wednesday people were driving away from their homes to find a warm shelter for the night.

Some power is back up and running. For people living here, car accidents on this windy, downward stretch of road are far too common.

“This is a dangerous road. I don’t have a mailbox, because it’s been hit three or four times so I just don’t have a mailbox anymore. I got tired of picking it up off the street.”