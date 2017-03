1 person shot during attempted robbery in south Charlotte Local News 1 person shot during attempted robbery in south Charlotte One person was shot during an attempted robbery in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

- One person was shot during an attempted robbery in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened Wednesday evening, March 15 along Sharon Lake Road.

The victim told officers he was walking on the street when two people approached him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.

At some point the victim was shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.