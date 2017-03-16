Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is conducting a homicide investigation Thursday morning in south Charlotte.

Officers say they received a call about 4:44 a.m. about an armed robbery in the 6600 block of Fishers Farm Lane.

When police arrived, they say they found a man inside the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

The man's identity will be released once family has been notified.

No further information has been released at this time

