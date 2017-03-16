Fatal crash involving light rail, truck shuts down part of South Blvd.

- A fatal wreck involving a light rail train and a truck Thursday morning has shut down Hebron Street at South Boulevard in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened about 9:20 a.m. Police said one person has been confirmed dead.

Hebron Street between South Boulevard and Denmark Road will be closed until 4 p.m., according to CATS. Motorists are advised to use Denmark Road, Sweden Road and South Boulevard as a detour.

The Lynx Blue Line train will not be running south of Hebron for an unknown amount of time due to the investigation, according to CMPD.