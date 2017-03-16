Teen charged after threatning to shoot up school on social media

- A student is facing charges after threatening to shoot up his high school on social media, according to Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were made aware of a social media post depicting a student at North Iredell High School holding a rifle and a quote stating, "don't come to school tomorrow."

Deputies interviewed the suspect, 18-year-old Jared Neil Mecimore, and determined that the incident was a false threat. In addition, the sheriff's office informed the school principal about the situation.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Iredell County School relayed information about the incident to parents.

Mecimore is charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on education property. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center a received a $10,000 secured bond.