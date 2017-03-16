Man accused of targeting elderly now charged with murder of missing man

- A man who was arrested for robbing three elderly people in Gaston County has now been charged with the murder of a 90-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month.

Brian Thad Carver, 42, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carver was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 15 after deputies said he was targeting elderly people in the Gaston County area. Deputies said Carver would come up with a 'sob story' to get inside their homes, and then pretend to make a call.

Once inside, he would pull out a gun and force the victims to give him money.

Two of the victims, a 77-year-old and an 80-year-old, tell FOX 46 Charlotte they both knew Carver. They said he would help them cut their trees during the fall.

Ray Ronald Jackson, 90, also fell victim to Carver but tragically did not make it out alive. Jackson was reported missing by family and was last seen on March 5. His body was found under a bridge in the 500 block of Landers Chapel Road by a NC Department of Transportation structural inspection crew on Monday, March 13.

Deputies arrested Carver on Wednesday, March 15 after he was found hiding in a motel room shower at the Red Carpet Inn on Broadcast Street in Gastonia. He is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $1 million bond.