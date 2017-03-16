Police make arrest in deadly north Charlotte shooting

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a local woman Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a man that occurred this week in north Charlotte.

Kyerra Channing Michelle Guinn, 22, is charged with the murder of Germany Byers.

The shooting happened at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 on the corner of Lasalle Street and Beatties Ford.

Byers was spotted by witnesses laying on the ground. A Good Samaritan even attempted to give Byers CPR on the scene. Unfortunately, he did not make it.

During the investigation, detectives said they identified Guinn as a suspect in this case and obtained warrants for her arrest.

Earlier Thursday morning, VCAT located and arrested Guinn without incident and transported her to police headquarters where she was interviewed by detectives.

At the conclusion of the interview, detectives charged Guinn with murder and felony conspiracy and transferred her to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Lowe is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.