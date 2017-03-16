Former CMPD dispatcher's murder unsolved after one year Local News Former CMPD dispatcher’s murder unsolved after one year It's been nearly one year to the day since a former CMPD dispatcher was found shot to death in east Charlotte, and his killer still hasn't been brought to justice despite the efforts of police.

- It’s been nearly one year to the day since a former CMPD dispatcher was found shot to death in east Charlotte, and his killer still hasn’t been brought to justice despite the efforts of police.

49-year-old Jeffrey Johnson was found shot to death in the woods off of Central Avenue during the early morning hours of March 19, 2016. It was near several bars, restaurants, and the neighborhood where he lived.

The last lead CMPD announced to the public was surveillance video of a SUV leaving the area at around the same time the shooting happened. Detectives believe the occupants of the vehicle have information on Johnson’s murder.

Johnson’s friends and loved ones tell FOX 46 Charlotte’s Bill Melugin he had no enemies, and was one of the most selfless people they had ever met.

“Jeff Johnson touched everybody that he met, everyone that he knew, he was an outstanding an exceptional individual,” said Crystal Moyer, one of Johnson’s closest friends of over 20 years. “The world is a lesser place without him, it really is.”

During the interview, Moyer clutched one of the fedoras Johnson was known for wearing, as she reflected on her fondest memories of him.

“He spent a week with me in Floyd, Virginia, and just to see him come alive in nature and sing along with the bluegrass bands when we were down there, and we made fun friend music videos together, we had a really good time,” Moyer said.

Johnson had a soft spot for animals, and an aversion to clowns. He also sported an impressive singing voice.

But Moyer said Johnson’s selflessness is how she will remember him.

“If he had a dollar, he would give you 75 cents of it just to see you happy, that was the kind of person he was,” she said. “It didn’t matter what little he had, he would make sure you were okay before he was.”

Nobody knows that better than Johnson’s 19-year-old cousin Daniel Clark, who lived with him for a year when he hit a rough patch in life.

“I was in a dark place, and I had gotten kicked out, and he took me in when we knew we were cousins, but he didn’t really know me that well, but even still, he said come on in. He’s always been like a beacon of light for everyone that he’s come in contact with.”

Clark has a message for whoever is responsible for Johnson’s murder.

“If we don’t catch you, this act will follow you, even into the afterlife, and you’ll pay for it one way or the other.”

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS, and ask to speak with detective Koll.

You can also call Crime Stopers to remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward by calling 704-334-1600.