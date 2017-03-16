SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing man with cognitive issues in Matthews

- The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who they say suffers from cognitive issues.

Keith Flack, 20, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16 in the Wineberry Ct. area.

Officers said Flack suffers from cognitive issues and needs to be located as soon as possible. He is described as a black male, 5'11" tall, weighing 218 pounds.

Flack was last seen wearing blue jogging pants, a white t-shirt, black jacket with red accents, and red shoes.

This is not the first time Flack has been reported missing. He was also reported missing last October.

Anyone with information on Flack's whereabouts is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704.847.5555.