Man charged with DWI in deadly crash

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a local man has been charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle following a deadly two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte.

The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the intersection of Freedom and Thriftwood Drive.

Upon arrival, police located a 2002 Nissan Sentra, driven by Isaac Vonzell Woodall, 57, and a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant, driven by Le-Adreanna Matanya Glee, 26, off the right side of the roadway.

Medic responded and pronounced the front right passenger of the Nissan Sentra dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.

CMPD said the preliminary investigation shows that Woodall was traveling north on Thriftwood Drive when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection and drove into the path of Glee.

After impact, both of their vehicles went off the road.

Police said Woodall was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. Woodall was found to be impaired and was arrested. He has been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Glee sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.