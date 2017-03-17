Man, woman found stabbed to death, killer confesses to murders

A man confessed to police that he had stabbed two people, both a man and woman, in north Charlotte on Friday.

Around 1 a.m., a concerned resident from the 4500 block of Biesterfield Drive called police as a man suffering from stab wounds was knocking on his door.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department then responded to the location where they discovered the man laying in a residential driveway.

MEDIC transported him to Carolina’s Medical Center where he later died. The female was dead with stab wounds in a second home also located on Biesterfield Drive.

Both victims’ identities will be released once their families have been notified.

Within minutes of the incident, police were called out to the Exxon Station in the 4100 block of Glenwood Drive after receiving a 911 call from an individual who admitted he had just killed two people.

Minutes later, CMPD received call from killer himself, confessed to 2 murders. Police picked him up from nearby Exon Station, now in custody pic.twitter.com/XMoaBPxdfT — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) March 17, 2017

Police were then able to detain him and he has since been transported to CMPD headquarters.

CMPD is still investigating the stabbings.

NOW police knocking on doors, marking evidence on sidewalk, interviewing witnesses after 2 murders on Biesterfield Dr. Updates on @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/j8iDGCZtXR — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) March 17, 2017

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.