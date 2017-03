- A driver managed to escape from a serious crash that happened at 2695 Hickory Highway in Iredell County on Friday, according to Iredell County Firewire.

His car reportedly went down an embankment, causing him to eject through the windshield. When emergency crews arrived, the man was spotted walking away from the scene.

No word on the man's injuries or the cause of the wreck.

