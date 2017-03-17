Newly renovated home destroyed by fire

- An empty house almost completely renovated went up into flames when crews attempted to stay warm by starting a fire in the fireplace, according to police.

The incident happened late morning on Friday at 4413 Spring Branch Ct in southeast Charlotte.

A renovation crew was inside remodeling the house when they felt chilly and decided to light up the fireplace, officials say.

Not realizing there was a crack in the fireplace, a blaze broke out, taking over most of the roof. As flames went up on the sides of the fireplace, the renovators started seeing smoke. By then, the roof was destroyed.

Police also said home improvement crews had already spent a good amount of time reconstructing the house before the fire.

No one was injured, officials say.