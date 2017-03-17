Hickory convenient store breaking and entering suspects on the loose

Hickory police are searching for suspects potentially connected in three breaking and entering cases that took place at area convenient stores during the month of March.

The first incident was reported on March 8 at the Rosales Qwik Stop at 2614 N. Center Street.

The second one was reported on March 11 at the Cubbard Express #2 located 1922 16th Street NE where the suspect gained entry to the stores by throwing a brick through a glass door. The suspect then went behind the counter and took multiple pack of cigarettes, cigarillos and cigars. He left the scene on a bicycle.

On March 9, a suspect attempted to gain entry into the Cubbard Express #7 located at 954 16th Street NE but was unsuccessful.

Police are looking for anyone with information in reference to these breaking and entering cases.

Officials encourage citizens and business owners to be vigilant and contact police if suspicious people are seen hanging around businesses and neighborhoods. They also ask business owners to ensure that their company camera systems are functional and operating effectively.