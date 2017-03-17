Mother of alleged killer speaks, "I can only imagine what the other family is feeling" Local News Mother of alleged killer speaks, "I can only imagine what the other family is feeling" A third person has now been charged with the murder of 90-year-old Ray Jackson. On Friday, two of the suspects were in court, Joshua Rick and his stepfather Brian Carver.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke to Carver’s mother who said he has to pay for what he’s done.

Carver and Rick appeared in Gaston County Court on Friday to set their bond for first-degree murder charges of Jackson.

“I would’ve never believed that my son could be capable of committing murder,” Carver’s mother Martha Martin said.

Martin was sitting in the court room on Friday. She said she hasn’t seen her son in a long time.

“He’s always stayed in trouble. That’s why he never came around me because I didn’t allow it. I did not want drugs in my home and you had to keep everything under lock and key because if you didn’t he’d steal it from you,” Martin explained.

Carver’s record includes multiple assault and battery charges, second-degree rape and more. His stepson Rick has been in and out of court for misdemeanor larceny and violating probation.

A revolving door that Gaston County Police Captain Curtis Rosselle said can discourage investigators.

"It's a little frustrating for us because we keep seeing the same people over and over again but it also gives us somewhere to look when we have these similar crimes. We say OK, who is breaking into the storage buildings, who is assaulting the elderly? It gives us somewhere to look. So, that kind of a silver lining to it,” Captain Rosselle said.

Martins said she wishes she had the right words for the family of Ray Jackson.

"That man was only trying to help him and he preyed on elderly people. I don't feel sorry for Brian. I can only imagine what the other family is feeling. My son wasn't raised like this he was raised to be a good person,” she said.