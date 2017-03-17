Two men shot in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Two men are expected to be OK after a shooting in west Charlotte.
Police said it happened along Bullard Street and Whitehall Drive Friday afternoon.
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
