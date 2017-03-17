Two men shot in west Charlotte

Posted:Mar 17 2017 06:25PM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 06:28PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Two men are expected to be OK after a shooting in west Charlotte. 

Police said it happened along Bullard Street and Whitehall Drive Friday afternoon. 

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. 

