Charlotte teen's prayer with CMPD officer makes an impact

- Two men, two complete strangers sharing an unexpected moment at this gas station on University Blvd.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," said CMPD officer, Brad Potter.

After 16-year-old Caleb Turner finished getting gas for his SUV, he approached officer Brad Potter's cruiser with an unusual request.

"I wanted to share Jesus with him. I don't know if he was a believer or not, but i figured just doing something like this it might make someone's day a little better," said Turner.

After asking the officer about his day, Caleb asked if he pray for him. The officer accepted his request and offered to pray with him.

"We held hands and I prayed for him and the safety for him and the safety of the other officers. I thanked them for their bravery and thanked them for everything they do to keep us safe," said Turner.

"I was kind of taken a back and a little bit in awe at him this young man demonstrated this kindness towards me, towards a complete stranger so we prayed and it was very impactful," said Officer Potter.

The officer then took his Facebook page to share the encounter as Caleb says he wants people to know just being polite can go a long way.

"I just think it's nice to know not all cops are bad and we can just make their day a little better just be doing simple little things like this," said Turner.