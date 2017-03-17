Community aims to 'take back the streets', decrease city violence Local News Community in west Charlotte aims to 'take back the streets', decrease city violence Stop the violence – it's a message that sounds simple but a west Charlotte community said senseless killings simply won't stop.

- Stop the violence – it’s a message that sounds simple but a west Charlotte community said senseless killings simply won’t stop.

Kyerra Guinn is charged with shooting and killing a man in front of dozens of businesses and people in an area people said it a hotbed for crime.

A west Charlotte community said it’s taking back its streets.

“We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to treat each other better. We’ve got to own this,” one resident said.

Love, hope and inspire.

“My cousin was killed on this corner Tuesday,” a resident explained to FOX 46 Charlotte.

A man was shot and killed at the intersection of Lasalle Street and Beatties Ford Road on Tuesday. The man was a son and a father.

Germany Byers, 37, was shot in broad daylight before stumbling across the street and dying.

Kyerra Channing Michelle Guinn is charged with the murder. The victim’s family said the two had some sort of relationship.

Police said there was a disturbance on Monday that escalated to Tuesday’s shooting. Family, friends and community members are now gathering with a message that should go without saying.

“Today’s message is really about unity and responsibility,” a Tiffany Fant explained.

Fant is an organizer. She believes this section of town needs work.

“Some of that is physical with lighting, cameras and making sure the area looks presentable so that we can identify things,” she said.

FOX 46 Charlotte asked Fant if that would just push crime to a different area – and how does one get to the root of the issue.

“That’s a great question and one of those things is creating jobs, creating opportunities to generate income education, building relationships. I do understand that but right now we have to work on the immediate as we work on that long-term solution,” she said.

One of Byer’s children is just 3-weeks-old. His family is asking the community to take action for her generation.

“We’re not going to have anyone to mentor our kids because you keep killing us and they’re all gone.”

Guinn is also charged with felony conspiracy.