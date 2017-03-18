Thousands march through Queen City's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Posted:Mar 18 2017 12:34PM EDT

Updated:Mar 18 2017 12:51PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC

Thousands of spectators watched over 100 individuals and organizations march through the heart of Charlotte during the city's 21st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. 

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. at N. Tryon Street and 9th Street in Uptown and ended near Caldwell Street. 

The Queen City turned green as parade-goers cheered on a combination of flags, floats, kids,schools, performers, first responders and pipe band music.  

The St. Patty's Day parade has grown to be one of Charlotte's biggest and best events in the area. 

WATCH FOX 46 make its debut in this year's parade:

 

 

