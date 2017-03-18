NAACP protests Sons of Confederate Veterans reunion over controversial confederate flag Local News NAACP protests Sons of Confederate Veterans reunion over controversial confederate flag The Confederate flag, a continuous debate about what it really stands for.

The Confederate flag, a continuous debate about what it really stands for.

"We are standing in protest of what the confederate flag symbolizes, which is hatred, and racism and discrimination," Rock Hill’s NAACP Chapter President Dorene Bouler said.

"We believe and we know we have the true understanding and the true meaning of the flag. The x on the cross is a symbol of Saint Andrew one of the symbols of Jesus Christ, so it's a Christian banner," South Carolina State Commander of the Sons of Confederate Leland Summers said.

The NAACP is protesting against the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) for bringing this symbol into the Baxter Hood Center for their annual reunion.

"That flag has represented resistance to equality has represented a resistance to fairness and justice among all people in this nation and we stand not against the flag but more importantly the mindset behind the flag," NAACP Spokesperson Jacques Days said.

The SCV say they understand other groups and people have used that flag as a symbol of hatred but for them the flag is a memorial for the 166,000 confederate soldiers that died and it is history and heritage they don't want to part with.

"We are not affiliated with any of those groups, just as the group that is across the street, they need to educate themselves about the true meaning of what the flag is and if they need help with that, we have people willing to educate them," Summers said.

The NAACP says it's a heritage with a bloody past.

"The same way that they have the right to make a statement on what they believe in, what they believe about the flag, what they believe about history, which I believe is factually inaccurate, we have the right to say this is what you say about the flag but here is what history says," Days said.

Both groups tell FOX 46, they have reached out to each other but no meeting has taken place to talk about these issues but both agreed they would be willing to sit down and talk.

"For us to sit down with them, for us to educate them about the true meaning of the flag, for us to inform them that there were in fact black confederate soldiers from South Carolina and hear what complaints they have. We can work things out," Summers said.