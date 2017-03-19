Five stabbed, shots fired at University area hookah bar

Five people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a hookah bar in the University area overnight on Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the Red@28th on Pinnacle Drive.

Officers say a fight began inside the club and then spread into the parking lot of the bar. During the fight, five people were stabbed and shots were fired.

Two of the people involved in the fight who have not yet been identified are at Carolina's Medical Center being treated for life threatening injuries.

Authorities say as of now, no one was hit by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information about these stabbings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.