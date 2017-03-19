Several shots fired into car, home in Lincoln County

As many as 30 shots may have been fired at a home in Lincoln County on Saturday

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives were called to a home in the 4900 block of Amity Lane in Iron Station around 3:20 p.m. where the homeowner told them a silver-colored car with three people inside pulled into the driveway.

Detectives say an argument that started led one of the people inside the car to fire a shot in the direction of the homeowner.

The suspects continued to fire shots as they sped away. The homeowner said in attempt to defend himself, he fired shots from two pistols at the suspect’s car. How many shots were fired at the car is unknown at this time.

Officials have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for the suspect vehicle and to area hospitals in case anyone shows up with gunshot injuries.

No one at the home was injured, detectives say.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.