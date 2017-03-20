Gunman on the run after attempting to kill man in Badin

- The search for a gunman is on after a man was shot over the weekend in Badin.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Mayo Street and Dewey Street, according to Badin Police. Detectives say the incident started as an altercation between two men. The suspect, Jermaine Goode, shot the victim, Keaundre McKillan, in the leg. Police say Goode attempted to shoot the victim to death when his gun jammed.

McKillan was able to get away and was later taken to Carolinas Medical Center Main. He is now recovering with family.

Goode, 23, is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He is still on the run and police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Badin Police Department.