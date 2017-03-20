- Huntersville City Commissioners unanimously voted against a study by the CATS Transit System to bring a rail line into the City.

The $2 million study was rejected Monday night with the City option to instead use the money to fund improvements to other transportation options in the area including making changes to local bus stops.

Monday night’s vote came before a packed session, where many residents were cramming in to hear what, if anything, commissioners would decide.

The Mayor noting he doesn’t see this necessarily as a vote against the rail system going forward, but instead it was about making the right decision at this time for the City of Huntersville.