Power outage affects thousands in south Charlotte

Posted:Mar 21 2017 06:48AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Over 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in the south Charlotte/Pineville area Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell FOX 46 Charlotte the outage was affecting the traffic lights in the area, and causing delays at these intersections:

  • Johnston Road at Highway 51
  • Johnston Road at Park Road
  • Johnston Road at Carmel Road

Officers are on scene directing traffic while the outages are in effect. Drivers are advised to treat intersections with traffic lights out as a four-way stop. Duke Energy crews estimating to have the power restored to the 3,337 customers by 8 a.m.

The cause of the outage is still unknown.

