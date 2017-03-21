Power outage affects thousands in south Charlotte

-

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell FOX 46 Charlotte the outage was affecting the traffic lights in the area, and causing delays at these intersections:

Johnston Road at Highway 51

Johnston Road at Park Road

Johnston Road at Carmel Road

Officers are on scene directing traffic while the outages are in effect. Drivers are advised to treat intersections with traffic lights out as a four-way stop. Duke Energy crews estimating to have the power restored to the 3,337 customers by 8 a.m.

The cause of the outage is still unknown.