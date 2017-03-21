Power outage affects thousands in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Over 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in the south Charlotte/Pineville area Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell FOX 46 Charlotte the outage was affecting the traffic lights in the area, and causing delays at these intersections:
- Johnston Road at Highway 51
- Johnston Road at Park Road
- Johnston Road at Carmel Road
Officers are on scene directing traffic while the outages are in effect. Drivers are advised to treat intersections with traffic lights out as a four-way stop. Duke Energy crews estimating to have the power restored to the 3,337 customers by 8 a.m.
The cause of the outage is still unknown.