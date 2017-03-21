Bicyclist hit by car in north Charlotte

- A bicyclist had to be taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers said the bicyclist was struck about 7:30 a.m. on Sunset Road near Linda Vista Lane.

The person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the cyclist was wearing all dark clothing, did not have a head lamp and was traveling against traffic, police said.