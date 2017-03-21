Indian Trail councilwoman resigns after social media controversy, arrest

- Indian Trail Councilwoman Amy Stanton says she has resigned her seat, effective immediately.

Stanton, who was elected in November 2015, said she is taking a new job that will make it impossible for her to continue to fulfill her council duties.

"After a great deal of thought and prayer, and discussions with my family, I have decided to accept a new opportunity that will require me to step down from my seat on the Indian Trail Town Council," Stanton said.

The move comes about a week after fireworks erupted inside what was supposed to be an Indian Trail Town Council Meeting where dozens of townsfolk pointed to what they called racially charged Facebook posts made by Stanton.

“They were very racially motivated,” resident Roberta Chang explained.

They said Stanton liked Facebook posts on topics like the KKK holding a parade, a quote from an article calling Michelle Obama an "Ape in heels," and they said she even commented on a Michelle Obama article stating, “Maybe she will take her little family and go back to Kenya.”

“They were racist, some of the were hateful,” resident Mischelle Reece said. “They mean that I voted for somebody who is not a good representation of who I am and what I believe Indian Trail is."

It’s been a difficult month for Stanton. The council member was charged with assault in February due to a domestic dispute with her daughter.

The Indian Trail Town Council says it will meet Tuesday, March 28, and begin the process of filling Stanton's former seat.