Registered sex offender sentenced to 50 years for child porn

- A Monroe, NC man and registered sex offender will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced on child porn charges.

Brady Leon Beck, 40 of Monroe, received 50 years in prison, according to Jill Westmoreland Rose, US Attorney for Western District of North Carolina. Beck was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

According to court documents, Beck used his cell phone to produce an image of child pornography of a 3-year-old victim. In November 2014, court records indicate that law enforcement became aware that Beck had shared child porn via email with another individual.

He pleaded guilty in December 2016 to one count of transportation of child porn and one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor while registered as a sex offender.

Beck's sex offender status stems from his 2004 conviction of second-degree rape of a 10-year-old girl.

He is in federal custody and will be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.