Son of Catawba County Sheriff suffers seizure, remains in ICU

Capt. Jason Reid
By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Robin Kanady

Posted:Mar 21 2017 02:36PM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 04:24PM EDT

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - The son of the Catawba County Sheriff suffered a seizure and is now in the intensive care unit at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Captain Jason Reid is the son of Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid. 

Sheriff Reid tells FOX 46 Charlotte doctors are running tests on his 45-year-old son as he remains on a ventilator.

The Catawba County Captain had the seizure around 6 p.m. Monday, March 20. No word on what caused the seizure to occur. 

Captain Reid has a 15-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son.  

