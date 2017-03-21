Teen shot in the back in Salisbury

Posted:Mar 21 2017 05:54PM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 06:32PM EDT

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46) - Police are investigating after a teenager who'd been shot walking into a business - looking for help. 

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 on Ridge Avenue in Salisbury. 

Investigators said someone was being chased before shots were fired. That person was 17-year-old Myron Riley. He was shot in the back and is now in a nearby hospital. 

Investigators said there was an earlier confrontation nearby on Fulton Street that led to the shooting. 

As of now, no suspects have been named. 

