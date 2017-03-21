CMPD opens up about how their Criminal Investigation Unit works Local News CMPD opens up about how their Criminal Investigation Unit works A first for CMPD Detectives – meeting and greeting with Charlotte community members and opening up on how their Criminal Investigation Unit operates.

Education and awareness was the goal Tuesday night as CMPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit met for the first time with the public to discuss their roles in the department and the Queen City.

“This was wonderful for them to do this for the first time. It was very informative. It was wonderful and I really enjoyed it,” an attendee said.

With detectives from several different divisions on hand – the night’s meeting had a little something for everyone.

“Getting to see some of the other departments that are supplementary…once the crime goes to a detective stage and an investigation stage…it’s good to see that progression and to see what all goes into solving a case,” another said.

“As a domestic violence survivor, it’s very important to learn all the aspects of the recourse that we have here in Charlotte,” another attendee explained.

Although Tuesday’s session as the first of likely three more meetings CMPD has planned – the people in attendance Tuesday said they were impressed with what they saw.

“It shows you people really want to understand. You hear so many negative things that happen but there’s also positive and I think it was really evident with people coming out,” a CMPD officer said.