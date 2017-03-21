Possible lightning strike causes house fire, displaces family of four

- A possible lightning strike started a house fire in Huntersville Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

The fire started around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at a home located at 6603 Latta Springs Circle.

Upon arrival, crews said heavy fire was showing from the roof.

Stations 1, 2 on a house fire 6603 Latta Springs Cr, heavy fire from the roof on arrival. Avoid area, let us work pic.twitter.com/TbP8NR5zRi — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) March 22, 2017

Firefighters had the fire under control in 24 minutes.

A family of four has been displaced.