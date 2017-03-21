Possible lightning strike causes house fire, displaces family of four

Photo courtesy of Huntersville FIre

Posted:Mar 21 2017 10:15PM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 10:28PM EDT

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - A possible lightning strike started a house fire in Huntersville Tuesday night, according to fire officials. 

The fire started around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at a home located at 6603 Latta Springs Circle. 

Upon arrival, crews said heavy fire was showing from the roof. 

Firefighters had the fire under control in 24 minutes. 

A family of four has been displaced. 

