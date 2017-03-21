1 person killed in southeast Charlotte shooting

- One person has been killed following a shooting incident in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 in the 1000 block of N. Wendover Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.

Detectives with the Homicide/ADW Unit are canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident. Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Lovell is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.