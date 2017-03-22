Police identify body of teen found behind Allenbrook Elementary School

- A homicide investigation is underway after a teen's body was found behind Allenbrook Elementary School in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

CMPD said no students are involved in this investigation.

Police have identified the deceased as 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Browk.

The call came in at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, where officers responded to the 1400 block of Allenbrook Drive and discovered a man lying near the baseball field behind the elementary school with an apparent gunshot wound.

At this time, detectives believe this incident is not related to any of the students or staff from the school.

CMPD said Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Parents picking up their children are asked to go the front door of the school. Detectives are still investigating. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 22, 2017

This is an ongoing, active investigation.