Police identify body of teen found behind Allenbrook Elementary School

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:Mar 22 2017 02:40PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 04:55PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A homicide investigation is underway after a teen's body was found behind Allenbrook Elementary School in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

CMPD said no students are involved in this investigation. 

Police have identified the deceased as 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Browk.

The call came in at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, where officers responded to the 1400 block of Allenbrook Drive and discovered a man lying near the baseball field behind the elementary school with an apparent gunshot wound. 

At this time, detectives believe this incident is not related to any of the students or staff from the school.  

CMPD said Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Parents picking up their children are asked to go to the front door of the school. 

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories