Man charged with sexually assaulting child in Iredell County

- A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Anthony Pizza, 31, is charged with five counts of sexual offense with a child and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

A report was filed back on January 22, 2017 that a child had been assaulted by an acquaintance, according to the sheriff's office. As a result of the investigation, Pizza was identified as the suspect.

Pizza was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was given a $1 million secure bond.

According to the sheriff's office, Pizza has a criminal history including assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing, injury to personal property, assault on a female and violation of a domestic violence protective order.