NC man gets 100 months for sending 300+ pounds of marijuana through mail

- A North Carolina man will spend the 100 months in prison for sending pounds of marijuana through the mail, officials said.

Dorian Dent Williams, 25, of Kernersville, NC was sentenced Wednesday on the drug charge and a charge of postal robbery, according to Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Williams operated a marijuana trafficking conspiracy from November 2015 to January 9, 2016, in which he paid people to receive mailed packages containing marijuana. The packages were sent from Arizona to Charlotte and High Point, NC using the U.S. Postal Service.

According to court records, on January 9, 2016, a U.S. mail carrier was delivering mail and parcels to a residential neighborhood in Charlotte. Court records indicate that the mail carrier had two parcels addressed to a residence, and was in the process of leaving a delivery notice on the door of the residence when he was approached by a woman from a neighboring residence. The woman asked for the two packages. The mail carrier refused to give her the packages, indicating they were not addressed to her. The mail carrier was then approached by a man, who stood at the doorway of the postal vehicle and demanded the parcels. The mail carrier again refused to hand them over, threatened to call the police and resumed his mail delivery after the man left.

According to court records, while the mail carrier was still on his delivery route, Williams pulled in front of him in a pick-up truck, blocking his postal vehicle. Then, Williams and another male, who was brandishing a handgun, demanded the two parcels. Court records show that the mail carrier handed over the parcels and the two men drove off in the pick-up truck.

Williams previously admitted in court documents that he had arranged for the two packages containing marijuana to be mailed to the residential address on the mail carrier’s delivery route, and that he had been waiting nearby for their delivery. According to court records, over the course of the conspiracy, Williams was responsible for shipping about 317 pounds (144 kilograms) of marijuana from Arizona to North Carolina utilizing the postal service. Williams pleaded guilty in October 2016 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of postal robbery. He remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending placement by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In addition to his sentence, Williams was ordered to serve three years under court supervision after he is released from prison.