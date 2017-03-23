Kings Mountain man charged with setting fire to trash bin inside business

A Kings Mountain man is charged with setting a fire in a trash container inside a business where he worked, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on March 7, 2017 at RSI Home Products located on Lincoln County Parkway.

Managers on duty the night of the incident watched video and saw someone intentionally set the fire. They identified the suspect as Maurice Antoine Nichols, 35, of Kings Mountain.

Detectives said Nichols tried to set the fire three times before the trash can ignited. Nichols left the location and returned a short time later operating a forklift. He summoned several other workers to help extinguish the blaze.

The building where the fire started has 1.2 million square feet of space and contained a large amount of cabinets and cardboard. Deputies said it is still unknown why he allegedly set the fire then helped put it out.

Nichols is charged with one felony count of burning of personal property. He turned himself in at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office on Wednesday, March 22 where he was processed and released on a $10,000 secured.