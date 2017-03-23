1 killed after crashing into tree in Chester

Posted:Mar 23 2017 05:16PM EDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 05:22PM EDT

CHESTER, SC (FOX 46) - One person was killed after crashing their vehicle into a tree Thursday afternoon in Chester, according to SC Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, March 23 on Highway 97 near Wellridge Road. 

Troopers said the victim was driving a 2014 Chevy Traverse westbound on HWY 97 when they veered off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. The person was trapped inside the vehicle and died on scene. 

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. 

No other people were injured in this crash. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories