1 killed after crashing into tree in Chester

CHESTER, SC (FOX 46) - One person was killed after crashing their vehicle into a tree Thursday afternoon in Chester, according to SC Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, March 23 on Highway 97 near Wellridge Road.
Troopers said the victim was driving a 2014 Chevy Traverse westbound on HWY 97 when they veered off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. The person was trapped inside the vehicle and died on scene.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
No other people were injured in this crash.