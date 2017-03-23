1 killed after crashing into tree in Chester

- One person was killed after crashing their vehicle into a tree Thursday afternoon in Chester, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, March 23 on Highway 97 near Wellridge Road.

Troopers said the victim was driving a 2014 Chevy Traverse westbound on HWY 97 when they veered off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. The person was trapped inside the vehicle and died on scene.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

No other people were injured in this crash.