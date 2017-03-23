Gastonia teen charged with kidnapping, raping juvenile

- A Gastonia teen is facing multiple charges after deputies said he took an underage girl off of school property and sexually assaulted her.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on March 7 a female student reported to the school resource officer at North Iredell High School that a student was leaving school with a 19-year-old male in the mornings and that they would stay gone until the end of school day.

During the investigation, the resource officer was made aware that the female victim and the 19-year-old would go to a location in Statesville and the victim was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect was identified by the victim as Jaylen Dequan Minger, 19, from Gastonia.

Deputies said the female victim was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

The victim said that she had left school with Minger on numerous occasions and that she was sexually assaulted at a location in the city.

Detectives were able to obtain statements and information during the investigation.

On Friday, March 17, warrants were issued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for the arrest of Minger for first degree kidnapping and three counts of contributing to delinquent of a juvenile.

A warrant was also issued by Statesville Police Department for the arrest of Minger for statutory rape of a child.

On March 20, 2017 Jaylen was arrested by Gastonia Police Department where he received a $150,000 secure bond on all charges.