14-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted at west Charlotte middle school Local News 14-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted at west Charlotte middle school A 14-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by two juvenile males at a local west Charlotte middle school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The alleged incident occurred at Whitewater Middle School located at 10201 Running Rapids Road.

Detectives said on Thursday, March 23, Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives were notified of a sexual assault of a 14-year-old female student by two juvenile male students at the school.

CMPD has identified two suspects in this case who are both juveniles and students of Whitewater Middle School.

Charges are pending as detectives are working through the juvenile court process.

Under North Carolina Law, the names of juvenile victims and suspects under the age of 16 are prohibited from being released. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Detective Baswell 704-336-4466.