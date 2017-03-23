Homicide rate in the Queen City continues to climb Local News Homicide rate in the Queen City continues to climb With the homicide rate on the rise in Charlotte, the Executive Director of Team TruBlue said he has heard very little from city council and Mayor Jennifer Roberts. The lack of attention to recent murders has him concerned for the future.

A beloved business owner, the father of a 3-week-old baby, an East Mecklenburg High School football player, the 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis police officer, and now a West Mecklenburg High School student. Those are just five of the 20 people murdered in Charlotte this year.

"It's too much. It is too much Charlotte," said Charles Robinson from Team Trublue.

Robinson is a life long Queen City resident who said he's never seen such a violent start to year.

"I love the kids that I am dealing with. I am dealing with kids all over Charlotte. I don't want to see one of the kids I am dealing with end up on the news because he's dead," Robinson said.

Robinson is referring to his work as Executive Cirector of Team TruBlue, which is an organization that works with kids in hopes of steering them in right direction. Robinson said there is only so much he can do to stop the violence.

"I am waiting to hear from the city. I am waiting to hear a plan of action," Robinson explained.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to Mayor Jennifer Roberts about the 286 percent increase in homicides this year. FOX 46 Charlotte received this statement:

"Keeping our community safe is the City's top priority and our current budget reflects that with the addition of officers and resources. Even one homicide is too many, and CMPD is working diligently to prevent crime and clear each case with an arrest to help bring closure to the families of the victims."

"I don't think we are at the point where we have enough police officers. We will do the best we can but we are always looking at ways to bring more officers on board," said Captain Brisbone from CMPD.

Brisbone spoke with FOX 46 Charlotte Wednesday morning before the death of 18-year-old Tyshaud Brown. Community activists like Charles Robinson support more officers, but said it's just a Band-Aid to the overall violence across the Queen City.

Robinson said he would like to see more community engagement in Charlotte's most troubled areas to prevent people from taking part in violent activity in the first place.