Charlotte's homicide count increases to 21, after man fatally shot overnight

- Man shot to death in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Prospect Dr and pronounced dead on the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. This increases the city's homicide total to 21 for 2017.

A woman was also injured during this incident, but is expected to be okay. She was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team and Operations Command responded to the scene. Police on the scene are searching for any witnesses to the incident and are collecting evidence.

Officers tell FOX 46 that the victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.