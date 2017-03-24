Man's death marks 21st homicide for 2017 in Charlotte

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was shot dead and a woman injured early Friday morning in north Charlotte.

The incident happened about 2:24 a.m. to the 1800 block of Prospect Drive, police said.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

Police are interviewing neighbors and collecting evidence, and are asking the public to come forward. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-344-1600.

This marks the 21 homicide in Charlotte for 2017, three times more than this time last year.