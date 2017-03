Please keep an eye out for 43-year-old Golden Broadway.

He was last seen in the 300 block of Peachtree Road wearing a brown knit hat, a black vest over a jean jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

Officers say Broadway suffers from multiple cognitive issues and is in need of supervision.

Anyone who sees or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.