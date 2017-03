- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Patrick Wise.

Wise was last seen on the morning of March 23 leaving the residence on foot in the 4400 block of Mullens Ford Road. He was wearing a burgundy style zip-up jacket, police said.

Wise is described as having high functions autism and is new to the Charlotte area.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact CMPD.