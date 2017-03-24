Man charged with murder in Wendover Road shooting

A man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night in southeast Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged Treymaine Delmar Johnson, 23, in the death of Carson David Christian, Jr.

Johnson was located by VCAT Friday morning and taken into custody without incident. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at Tuesday night in the 1000 block of N. Wendover Road. Police found Christian, 30, dead with an gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.