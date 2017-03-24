MISSING: Police search for Statesville man missing for over a week

- The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a local missing 26-year-old man.

Darwin Lewis Turner Jr. “D.J.”, 26, of Statesville, was reported missing on Tuesday March 21 by family members.

Officers said Turner was last seen inside the city at a home in the 1900 block of East Cloaninger Street. He was last seen at this location on either Thursday March 16, or Friday March 17.

Turner is described as black male, 5’5” tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans with black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Statesville Police at 704-878-3406, or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers can remain anonymous.