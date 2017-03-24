Mom arrested after 12-year-old son tests positive for meth

- A Rock Hill mother is facing a slew of charges after police say she was distributing methamphetamine and her young son tested positive for the drug.

Jennifer Bradway and others were taken into custody after attempting to sell and distribute meth near Westminster Christian School.

METH ARREST: Owner of this Cross Creek house in Rock Hill plus 2 others arrested for distributing meth near Westminster Christian School. pic.twitter.com/JnBTOHLws7 — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) March 24, 2017

A York County investigator tells FOX 46 Charlotte Bradway's 12-year-old son is currently staying with other family.

