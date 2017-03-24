Mom arrested after 12-year-old son tests positive for meth

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 03:30PM EDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 04:06PM EDT

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46) - A Rock Hill mother is facing a slew of charges after police say she was distributing methamphetamine and her young son tested positive for the drug. 

Jennifer Bradway and others were taken into custody after attempting to sell and distribute meth near Westminster Christian School.

A York County investigator tells FOX 46 Charlotte Bradway's 12-year-old son is currently staying with other family. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories